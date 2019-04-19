The Lumineers' Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

The Lumineers' performance of their latest single on Wednesday night's edition of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is now streaming online for fans to view.

The group hit the stage on the late night TV show and performed their latest single "Gloria". The track comes from their forthcoming album "III," which is set for release on September 13th.

Lead singer Wesley Schultz says that the song "is about love between an addict and her family." Playing on that theme, the backdrop of their Colbert performance featured vintage patterns and found family footage. Watch it here.





Related Stories

Dave Matthews Band and The Lumineers To Headline Sea.Hear.Now

The Lumineers Release Live 'Angela' Video

More The Lumineers News

Share this article



