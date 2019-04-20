Singled Out: Tony Campanella's Taking It To The Street St Louis rocker Tony Campanella just released his new album "Taking it to the Street" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about a song from the new record. Here is the story: I have chosen the title track of my CD, Taking it to the Street, as my "Singled Out" story. This one is the most rocking tune on the entire disk. This was one that my producer, Mike Zito, brought to me for the record. He had written this one for the record, and we worked to bring it together. It really fits the theme of the record, and really reflects the path that I took to get to this point in my career. I started playing when I was 11, and even as a teenager, I knew that I wanted to play music, play in front of live audiences, and make records. I started playing in gigs, in my hometown of St Louis, MO, at 20 years old. By 23, I was married, and had a daughter on the way. I had to take care of my family, and I knew that I had to find a more stable income to do that. So, I worked a full-time job, and played music in the evenings and on the weekends. I've been playing in clubs, in around St Louis ever since. I have been friends with Mike all the way back to the mid 90's, when we were both playing the St Louis Club scene. When he started Gulf Coast Records, he approached me about signing with the label, and finally making my first record. I knew that the time was right. The lyrics really tell that story. I finally have the opportunity that I have been wanting for my entire career. I am playing my music, and I will be taking it to the street! Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!

