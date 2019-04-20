News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Singled Out: Tony Campanella's Taking It To The Street

04-20-2019
Tony Campanella

St Louis rocker Tony Campanella just released his new album "Taking it to the Street" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about a song from the new record. Here is the story:

I have chosen the title track of my CD, Taking it to the Street, as my "Singled Out" story. This one is the most rocking tune on the entire disk. This was one that my producer, Mike Zito, brought to me for the record. He had written this one for the record, and we worked to bring it together. It really fits the theme of the record, and really reflects the path that I took to get to this point in my career. I started playing when I was 11, and even as a teenager, I knew that I wanted to play music, play in front of live audiences, and make records. I started playing in gigs, in my hometown of St Louis, MO, at 20 years old. By 23, I was married, and had a daughter on the way. I had to take care of my family, and I knew that I had to find a more stable income to do that. So, I worked a full-time job, and played music in the evenings and on the weekends. I've been playing in clubs, in around St Louis ever since. I have been friends with Mike all the way back to the mid 90's, when we were both playing the St Louis Club scene. When he started Gulf Coast Records, he approached me about signing with the label, and finally making my first record. I knew that the time was right. The lyrics really tell that story. I finally have the opportunity that I have been wanting for my entire career. I am playing my music, and I will be taking it to the street!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself and learn more about the album right here!


Related Stories


Singled Out: Tony Campanella's Taking It To The Street

More Tony Campanella News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee- Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason- Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'- more

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics- Jason Bonham Apologies To Jimmy Page For Drug Use Comments- Black Sabbath Preview 50th Anniversary- more

Metallica Guitarist 'Ready To Go' With New Album- Led Zeppelin Launch 50th Anniversary Video History Series- Fleetwood Mac Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates Rush - more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Will Reportedly Be Part Of New Album Tour- Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming- Def Leppard- Megadeth- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee

Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason

Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'

Halcyon Way Release 'The Church Of Me' Video

Grateful Dead Origins Deluxe Edition To Feature Unreleased Music

Kiefer Sutherland To Play Grand Ole Opry And CMA Fest

The Only Ones' Peter Perrett Releases 'Once Is Enough' Video

Singled Out: Tony Campanella's Taking It To The Street

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics

Jason Bonham Apologies To Jimmy Page For Drug Use Comments

Eric Clapton Does Plugged Version Of 'Layla' For First Time In Years

Black Sabbath Preview 50th Anniversary Exhibition

The Cranberries Streaming 'In The End'

Ex-Dance Gavin Dance Frontman Kurt Travis Streams New Song

The Lumineers' Late Night TV Performance Goes Online

Bad Books Announce First Tour In Six Years

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

Matt Nathanson Week: Retro-Review Live In Indiana 2012

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.