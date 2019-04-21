News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metal Serpent Of Gnosis Stream First Song From New Album

04-21-2019
Serpent Of Gnosis

Goratory, The Black Dahlia Murder and Job For A Cowboy supergroup Serpent Of Gnosis are streaming their new song "The Colorless Capsules". The track comes from their forthcoming debut album.

The record, entitled "As I Drink From The Infinite Well Of Inebriation", will be released on June 14th via 1126 Records. Listen to the first offering from the album here.

We were sent the following details about the group: The project began with musicians Max Lavelle, Al Glassman and Darren Cesca playing in the band Goratory. Inevitably, they each took different paths over the years. However, old friends have reunited and sparked a musical connection with Serpent Of Gnosis. Glassman and Cesca were writing the music in 2018 and ultimately turned to their former and current bandmates, who are in The Black Dahlia Murder and Job For A Cowboy, to help fill the gaps. After a unique recording process where the members individually tracked their parts from home, the album was mixed by drummer Darren Cesca in his own House Of Grind studio.

While some uber extreme forms of metal tend to rely on religious themes of horror and imagery of gore and evil, SERPENT OF GNOSIS took a route that hit a bit closer to home. The band explored concepts such as addiction and what that can do to both the human psyche and the body. "As I Drink From The Infinite Well Of Inebriation" is an album that provides a first-person perspective and tells its stories through the eyes of an individual dealing with severe and near-crippling drug addiction.

Davy stated about Serpent Of Gnosis and "The Colorless Capsules": "We are a collection of small cavemen who enjoy fast and heavy things. This song describes instances of addiction and the dependencies that align with it, particularly in the pharmaceutical form."


