Alice In Chains Stream Episode 4 Of Black Antenna Series
04-22-2019
(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming episode four in their ongoing science-fiction series "Black Antenna" which is inspired by the band's latest album, "Rainier Fog".
Produced and directed by Adam Mason, the film stars Paul Sloan as Alpha, and Viktoriya Dov as Beta alongside Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines, and Daniel Louis Rivas.
The 90-minute movie will be rolled out in ten episodic segments, with each clip set to a different song from the record. According to producers, viewer discretion is advised, as "what you are about to watch contains explicit language, adult themes, violence and nudity, and may not be suitable for younger viewers."
Alice In Chains are currently playing dates on a spring tour of Canada, which wraps up near the end of the month. Watch the video here.
