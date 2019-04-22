Alice In Chains Stream Episode 4 Of Black Antenna Series

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming episode four in their ongoing science-fiction series "Black Antenna" which is inspired by the band's latest album, "Rainier Fog".

Produced and directed by Adam Mason, the film stars Paul Sloan as Alpha, and Viktoriya Dov as Beta alongside Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines, and Daniel Louis Rivas.

The 90-minute movie will be rolled out in ten episodic segments, with each clip set to a different song from the record. According to producers, viewer discretion is advised, as "what you are about to watch contains explicit language, adult themes, violence and nudity, and may not be suitable for younger viewers."

Alice In Chains are currently playing dates on a spring tour of Canada, which wraps up near the end of the month. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





Related Stories

Alice In Chains Stream 4th Episode Of Black Antenna

Alice In Chains Premiere 3rd Episode Of Sci-Fi Series Black Antenn

Alice In Chains Launch Sci-Fi Series Black Antenna

Alice In Chains Streaming 'Black Antenna' Film Trailer

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainer Fog' Lyric Video

Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

Alice In Chains Announce New North American Tour Dates

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell 2002 Solo Album To See Vinyl Debut

Alice In Chains Sci-Fi Film Preview Released

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article



