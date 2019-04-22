News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice In Chains Stream Episode 4 Of Black Antenna Series

04-22-2019
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are streaming episode four in their ongoing science-fiction series "Black Antenna" which is inspired by the band's latest album, "Rainier Fog".

Produced and directed by Adam Mason, the film stars Paul Sloan as Alpha, and Viktoriya Dov as Beta alongside Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines, and Daniel Louis Rivas.

The 90-minute movie will be rolled out in ten episodic segments, with each clip set to a different song from the record. According to producers, viewer discretion is advised, as "what you are about to watch contains explicit language, adult themes, violence and nudity, and may not be suitable for younger viewers."

Alice In Chains are currently playing dates on a spring tour of Canada, which wraps up near the end of the month. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alice In Chains Stream Episode 4 Of Black Antenna Series

Alice In Chains Stream 4th Episode Of Black Antenna

Alice In Chains Premiere 3rd Episode Of Sci-Fi Series Black Antenn

Alice In Chains Launch Sci-Fi Series Black Antenna

Alice In Chains Streaming 'Black Antenna' Film Trailer

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainer Fog' Lyric Video

Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

Alice In Chains Announce New North American Tour Dates

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell 2002 Solo Album To See Vinyl Debut

Alice In Chains Sci-Fi Film Preview Released

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy- Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Toni Iommi Find 500 Riffs- Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Return- Paul Stanley Realized KISS Had Expiration Date- more

Ozzy Osbourne Did Not Snort Ants Says Lee- Roger Waters Jams Pink Floyd Classic With Nick Mason- Pixies Releasing Limited Edition Of Now Platinum 'Doolittle'- more

Slipknot's Corey Taylor Rocks Van Halen and Guns N' Roses Classics- Jason Bonham Apologies To Jimmy Page For Drug Use Comments- Black Sabbath Preview 50th Anniversary- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour

Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy

Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online

Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast Episode

Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Fall Tour

Social Distortion And Flogging Molly Teaming For Tour

Alice In Chains Stream Episode 4 Of Black Antenna Series

Worldwide Panic Streaming New Song 'Never Go Back'

The Dream Syndicate Reveal 'The Way In'

Citizens Release 'Looking Up' Video

Gatherers Streaming New Song 'Sick, Sad Heart'

Singled Out: Golden Dimes' Paper Skin

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Find 500 Riffs

Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Rumored Return

Paul Stanley Of KISS Realized They Had Expiration Date

Guns N' Roses Duff McKagan Streams 'Don't Look Behind You'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

Matt Nathanson Week: Sings His Sad Heart

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.