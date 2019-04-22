News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Van Halen's David Lee Roth Launches New Podcast Episode

04-22-2019
David Lee Roth

(hennemusic) David Lee Roth discusses food news and cannabis cuisine on the latest edition of his podcast series The Roth Show. Those of just two of the more than half-dozen subjects the Van Halen rocker tackles in the fifth episode of the recently-relaunched concept, which resurfaced a few weeks ago in podcast form following an extended run as a video series that has been dormant since 2016.

Roth's natural ability to relay his stream of consciousness approach to communications led to a short-lived attempt to as a syndicated radio host in 2006; the singer essentially replaced The Howard Stern Show in select US markets during the run, which lasted just four months and ended in a lawsuit over his dismissal due to poor ratings.

As he waits out an extended hiatus by Van Halen since the completion of a 2015 tour, Roth has turned his attention in recent years to the launch of two new business ventures that developed from his personal interests. Check out the episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


