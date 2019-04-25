Alice In Chains Premiere Fifth Episode Of Black Antenna Series

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are debuting the fifth episode in their ongoing science-fiction series "Black Antenna." Entitled "Drone", the footage follows the recent launch of the project and the release of the third and fourth parts of the story, which was produced and directed by Adam Mason and inspired by the band's latest album, "Rainier Fog."

The film stars Paul Sloan as Alpha, and Viktoriya Dov as Beta alongside Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines, and Daniel Louis Rivas.

The 90-minute movie will be rolled out in ten episodic segments, with each clip set to a different song from the record. Watch the new episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





