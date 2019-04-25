News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Alice In Chains Premiere Fifth Episode Of Black Antenna Series

04-25-2019
Alice In Chains

(hennemusic) Alice In Chains are debuting the fifth episode in their ongoing science-fiction series "Black Antenna." Entitled "Drone", the footage follows the recent launch of the project and the release of the third and fourth parts of the story, which was produced and directed by Adam Mason and inspired by the band's latest album, "Rainier Fog."

The film stars Paul Sloan as Alpha, and Viktoriya Dov as Beta alongside Darri Ingolfsson (Dexter) as Nil, Lily Robinson as Malum, Eric Michael Cole (Gia, White Squall, Hangman), Mike Hatton (Green Book), Luke Shelton, Jerry Raines, and Daniel Louis Rivas.

The 90-minute movie will be rolled out in ten episodic segments, with each clip set to a different song from the record. Watch the new episode here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Alice In Chains Premiere Fifth Episode Of Black Antenna Series

Alice In Chains Stream Episode 4 Of Black Antenna Series

Alice In Chains Stream 4th Episode Of Black Antenna

Alice In Chains Premiere 3rd Episode Of Sci-Fi Series Black Antenn

Alice In Chains Launch Sci-Fi Series Black Antenna

Alice In Chains Streaming 'Black Antenna' Film Trailer

Alice In Chains Release 'Rainer Fog' Lyric Video

Alice In Chains and Korn Announce Summer Tour

Alice In Chains Announce New North American Tour Dates

Alice In Chains' Jerry Cantrell 2002 Solo Album To See Vinyl Debut

More Alice In Chains News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery- Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show- Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Musical- more

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows- Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup- Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album- more

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy- Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Toni Iommi Find 500 Riffs- Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Return- Paul Stanley Realized KISS Had Expiration Date- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery

Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show

Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Stage Musical

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Found Security In Stardom

Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced

Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour

Exmortus Announce North American Headline Dates

Downchild To Rock With Blues Brothers' Dan Aykroyd

Early Primal Fear Albums Getting Marbled Vinyl Reissues

Alice In Chains Premiere Fifth Episode Of Black Antenna Series

Visionatica Release The Pharaoh Video

Singled Out: Love Stallion's Valentine

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Marks S&M Anniversary With Tribute

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.