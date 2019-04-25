News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Downchild To Rock With Blues Brothers' Dan Aykroyd

04-25-2019
Downchild

Downchild, the band said to have inspired the Blues Brothers, will be joined by Dan Aykroyd for their appearance at the Rochester International Jazz Festival.

The festival appearance will be taking place on June 21st and is part of the veteran band's 50th anniversary tour across North America that will launch with a sold out show on June 19th at Grossman's Tavern in Toronto, ON.

"I was pretty lucky to get a hit record just a few years after starting the band," remembers founding member Donnie "Mr. Downchild" Walsh. "As I like to say, if you have a hit record, the rest is geography. You just get in the van and go, and that's what we did. For the longest time, we played 250 to 300 dates a year."

Downchild came to international prominence as the inspiration for "Saturday Night Live" television stars Dan Aykroyd and the late John Belushi's hit film, The Blues Brothers. In fact, two Downchild songs, "Shotgun Blues" and "(I Got Everything I Need) Almost" were even covered on The Blues Brothers' 1978 multi-platinum album, Briefcase Full of Blues.

The current lineup of Downchild features some of the most well-respected musicians in Canada, who have performed together for over 25 years: lead singer and harmonica player Chuck Jackson; Pat Carey on tenor sax; Mike Fitzpatrick on drums; Gary Kendall on bass; and former American super-group rocker, Michael Fonfara (of Rhinoceros/Lou Reed fame) on keyboards.

50TH Anniversary Tour Dates
06/19 Grossman's Tavern (SOLD OUT) Toronto, ON
06/21 Rochester International Jazz Festival Rochester, NY*
07/20 Porquis Rock N Blues Festival Porquis Junction, ON
08/17 Chenango Blues Festival Norwich, NY
08/29 Charles W. Stockey Centre Parry Sound, ON
09/28 Regent Theatre Oshawa, ON
10/18 McPherson Playhouse Victoria, BC
10/19 Sid Williams Theatre Courtenay, BC
10/20 The Port Theatre Nanaimo, BC
10/22 Tidemark Theatre Campbell River, BC
10/24 Kelowna Community Theatre Kelowna, BC
10/25 Charles Bailey Theatre Trail, BC
10/26 Key City Theatre Cranbrook, BC
10/30 Memorial Centre Theatre Red Deer, AB
11/01 Festival Place Sherwood Park, AB
11/05 Vic Juba Theatre Lloydminster, AB
11/08 Bella Concert Hall Calgary, AB
11/09 Esplanade Theatre Medicine Hat, AB**
11/12 Lyric Theatre Swift Current, SK
11/16 E.A. Rawlinson Centre Prince Albert, SK
11/21 FirstOntario Performing Arts Centre St. Catharines, ON
11/22 Showplace Performance Centre Peterborough, ON
11/23 Orillia Opera House Orillia, ON
03/27/20 River Run Centre Guelph, ON
04/23/20 Capitol Theatre Moncton, NB
05/07/20 Richmond Hill Performing Arts Centre Richmond Hill, ON

* Featuring Dan Aykroyd
** Featuring Colin James


Related Stories


Downchild To Rock With Blues Brothers' Dan Aykroyd

More Downchild News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock Reports
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery- Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show- Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Musical- more

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows- Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup- Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album- more

Eric Clapton Announces Short U.S. Tour- Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Advice He Received From Lemmy- Video From Sammy Hagar And The Circle Tour Kick Off Goes Online- more

Queen Legend Helps Black Sabbath's Toni Iommi Find 500 Riffs- Slash Shares Excitement About AC/DC's Return- Paul Stanley Realized KISS Had Expiration Date- more

advertisement

Rock News Stories
Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger First Public Appearance Since Heart Surgery

Aerosmith Star Misses Las Vegas Residency Show

Geddy Lee Would Love To See Rush Inspired Stage Musical

KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Found Security In Stardom

Skillet, Sevendust And Pop Evil Summer Tour Announced

Static-X and Devildriver Add Wednesday 13 and Raven Black To Tour

Exmortus Announce North American Headline Dates

Downchild To Rock With Blues Brothers' Dan Aykroyd

Early Primal Fear Albums Getting Marbled Vinyl Reissues

Alice In Chains Premiere Fifth Episode Of Black Antenna Series

Visionatica Release The Pharaoh Video

Singled Out: Love Stallion's Valentine

Vinnie Vincent Explains Canceled Comeback Shows

Guns N' Roses, Def Leppard, Megadeth Lead New Festival Lineup

Glenn Tipton Working On Judas Priest's Next Album

Metallica's Lars Ulrich Marks S&M Anniversary With Tribute

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Buckcherry - Warpaint

Caught In The Act: Three Days Grace Live

Sites and Sounds: Celebrate Motown's 60th Anniversary at the Motown Museum in Detroit

Sites and Sounds: Prince Celebration 2019

Live from Celebrity Theatre: The Musical Box

Caught In The Act: Last In Line Live

Caught In The Act: Disturbed Live

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Buddy Guy

Caught In The Act: Billy Idol and Steve Stevens Live

Red Dragon Cartel Live

A Life in Yes: The Chris Squire Tribute

RockPile: Rock Legends Edition

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Big Upcoming Concerts For Spring 2019

Matt Nathanson Week: Antidotes and Anthems

Matt Nathanson Week: 'Pyromattia' (Def Leppard Tribute EP)

- more



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.