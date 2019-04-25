Visionatica Release The Pharaoh Video Visionatica have released a brand new music video for their track "The Pharaoh." The song comes from the group's forthcoming sophomore album, "Enigma Fire", which is set to be released on July 12th. "We had a clear goal in mind and wanted to breathe life into the new album," says singer Tamara Amedov. "It has more fire and the oriental Balkan influences also spice it up. All of us in the band have learned a lot since our debut and developed our musical skills considerably. The new album is epic and dark!" "The Pharaoh", deals with the secrets of ancient astronauts in relation to old Egyptian relics, as well as the mystery about the origin of life. This song tells the story of the wife of Alexander the Great of Macedonia "As I am half Macedonian and I am currently engaged in genealogy, I wanted to add this special Balkan sound to our songs," concludes Tamara. "I am proud of my southern origin and want to integrate this special kind of music into future songs. This is also one of our Visionatica trademarks." Watch the video here.

