Adam Lambert To Mentor Queen Night Episode Of American Idol

(hennemusic) Current Queen frontman Adam Lambert will return to American Idol this weekend as a mentor for a special Queen Night edition of the ABC-TV reality series.

The season 8 runner-up - who originally auditioned for the program in 2009 with Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and a Michael Jackson track - first teamed up with the UK band to perform "We Are the Champions" on the season finale that year before going to join them for world tours starting in 2011.

Now, Lambert returns to assist the remaining 8 contestants in season 17 as they deliver tunes from the Queen catalog as featured on the soundtrack to the 2018 biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody", on the Sunday, April 28 episode, which will air on the ABC-TV network at 8pm EST / 5pm PST.

The box office success of the film helped Queen score their biggest US chart success in four decades when the companion soundtrack reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 last November. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





