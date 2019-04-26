Black Label Society Release 'Bored To Tears' Video

Black Label Society have released a brand new music video for their track "Bored To Tears". The song comes from the "Sonic Brew - 20th Anniversary Blend" reissue that is hitting stores next month.

Zakk had the following to say about the Justin Reich directed clip, "With the new Black Label Supah-exciting technicolor dream coat high calorie burning video for 'Bored To Tears,' I told Black Label director O' Doom & Delight, Father Justin Reich, that I wanted to do an 'Exciting' and 'Tough' looking video in the movie genre style of Clint Eastwood & Charles Bronson.

"After seeing the video, apparently Father Justin Reich Doesn't know who these legendary film icons are or has them confused with two other actors named Clint Eastwood & Charles Bronson. Every time I watch this video I'm more confused than I was during the previous viewing." Watch the video here





