Black Label Society Share 'You Made Me Want To Live' Video

Black Label Society have released a music video for their latest single, "You Made Me Want To Live". The track comes from the band's latest studio album, "Doom Crew Inc."
Frontman Zakk Wylde had this to say, "Black Label Society's New Video for 'You Made Me Want To Live' is so good it gave me Temporary Relief from my Excruciating Jock Itch."
The group is currently on their headlining tour with support from Nita Strauss and Black Stone Cherry which is wrapping on May 21 in Inwood, WV at Shiley Acres.
They will them hit the road on a co-headlining tour with Anthrax with special guest Hatebreed on July 26 in Phoenix at The Van Buren concluding August 28 in Philadelphia at The Fillmore. Watch the video and see the dates below:
Headlining Tour Dates
04/30 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues
05/01 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Social Outdoors
05/03 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social Outdoors
05/05 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater
05/06 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino
05/07 - Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Gaming & Resort
05/09 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall
05/10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
05/11 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
05/13 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
05/14 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club
05/15 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore
05/17 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City
05/18 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen*
05/19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville
05/20 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues
05/21 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres#*
Summer Co-Headline with Anthrax
Special guest, Hatebreed
07/26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
07/28 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl
07/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium
07/30 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park
08/01 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
08/02 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre
08/04 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
08/05 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena
08/06 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
08/08 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
08/09 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
08/11 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle
08/12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues
08/13 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
08/15 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
08/16 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
08/18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
08/19 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory
08/20 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore
08/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - StageAE Outside
08/23 - Toronto, ON - History
08/24 - Trois Rivière/Montréal, QC - Amphithéâtre Cogeco
08/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater
08/28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
