Black Label Society Share 'You Made Me Want To Live' Video

Video still

Black Label Society have released a music video for their latest single, "You Made Me Want To Live". The track comes from the band's latest studio album, "Doom Crew Inc."

Frontman Zakk Wylde had this to say, "Black Label Society's New Video for 'You Made Me Want To Live' is so good it gave me Temporary Relief from my Excruciating Jock Itch."

The group is currently on their headlining tour with support from Nita Strauss and Black Stone Cherry which is wrapping on May 21 in Inwood, WV at Shiley Acres.

They will them hit the road on a co-headlining tour with Anthrax with special guest Hatebreed on July 26 in Phoenix at The Van Buren concluding August 28 in Philadelphia at The Fillmore. Watch the video and see the dates below:



Headlining Tour Dates

04/30 - San Diego, CA - House Of Blues

05/01 - Reno, NV - Virginia Street Social Outdoors

05/03 - Casper, WY - Gaslight Social Outdoors

05/05 - Belvidere, IL - Apollo Theater

05/06 - Sault Ste. Marie, MI - Kewadin Casino

05/07 - Bowler, WI - North Star Mohican Gaming & Resort

05/09 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

05/10 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

05/11 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

05/13 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

05/14 - Tyler, TX - Country River Club

05/15 - New Orleans, LA - Fillmore

05/17 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

05/18 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen*

05/19 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome To Rockville

05/20 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House Of Blues

05/21 - Inwood, WV - Shiley Acres#*



Summer Co-Headline with Anthrax

Special guest, Hatebreed

07/26 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

07/28 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

07/29 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium

07/30 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park

08/01 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

08/02 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre

08/04 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

08/05 - Oshkosh, WI - Oshkosh Arena

08/06 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

08/08 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

08/09 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

08/11 - Atlanta, GA - The Tabernacle

08/12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

08/13 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

08/15 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

08/16 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

08/18 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

08/19 - Rochester, NY - Main Street Armory

08/20 - Detroit, MI - Fillmore

08/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - StageAE Outside

08/23 - Toronto, ON - History

08/24 - Trois Rivière/Montréal, QC - Amphithéâtre Cogeco

08/26 - Brooklyn, NY - Coney Island Amphitheater

08/28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

Related Stories

Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Summer Tour

Zakk Wylde Launching The Wylde Goose Show Podcast

Thanksgiving Dinner With Black Label Society Event Announced

Black Label Society Release 'End Of Days' Video

News > Black Label Society