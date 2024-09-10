Black Label Society Reveal 'The Gallows' Video

Zakk Wylde's Black Label Society have released a brand new single and video entitled "The Gallows", as they prepare to launch their very first Berzerkus music festival this weekend.
The inaugural Berzerkus music festival will be taking place this Saturday, September 14 at Poconos Park in Bushkill, Pennsylvania and is set to be coheadlined by Black Label Society and Cody Jinks.
They will be joined in the festival lineup by Clutch, Rival Sons, Black Stone Cherry, ZOSO (the ultimate Led Zeppelin experience), The Atomic Punks (a tribute to early Van Halen) and The Iron Maidens (the world's only all-female tribute to Iron Maiden).
