ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads Robert Johnson Premiers
04-27-2019
The story and myth of blues legend Robert Johnson is the focus of the latest episode of the Netflix docuseries ReMastered, which premiered on Friday (April 26th).
We were sent the following synopsis for ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads. Which was directed by: Brian Oakes, "Jim: The James Foley story," "Abstract": This episode is the most in-depth and fleshed out exploration of what is myth and what is real in the life of Robert Johnson and his singular influence on blues and rock n roll, including interviews and performances with Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, Taj Mahal, Keb 'Mo, Bonnie Raitt, and others.
