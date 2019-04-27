News | Reviews | Day In Rock | RockNewsWire | Feeds




ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads Robert Johnson Premiers

04-27-2019
Robert Johnson

The story and myth of blues legend Robert Johnson is the focus of the latest episode of the Netflix docuseries ReMastered, which premiered on Friday (April 26th).

We were sent the following synopsis for ReMastered: Devil at the Crossroads. Which was directed by: Brian Oakes, "Jim: The James Foley story," "Abstract": This episode is the most in-depth and fleshed out exploration of what is myth and what is real in the life of Robert Johnson and his singular influence on blues and rock n roll, including interviews and performances with Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones, Taj Mahal, Keb 'Mo, Bonnie Raitt, and others.

The short, mysterious life of the most enduring legend of blues music, Robert Johnson, is one of elaborate myth. Johnson was said to have made a deal with the Devil at a crossroads in rural Mississippi, and many believe that everything the impassioned blues icon touched was cursed. This film examines more worldly interpretations of these myths and how they might explain the depth and beauty of later blues musicians who were heavily influenced by Johnson. Watch the trailer here


