Society 1Recruit Punk Icon To Mix New Album

Society 1have announced that they have recruited punk icon Greg Hetson (Circle Jerks, Bad Religion) to help mix their forthcoming studio album "Black Level Six".

Hetson along with Shane Smith (Los Lobos, Breeders, Kim Deel, Ben Harper, Dirty Projectors) and Blake Harden (Kendrick Lamar ,Travis Scott, SZA) are at North Hollywood Sound Company to mix the 13 new tracks over the next two weeks.

Frontman Matt Zane shared his excitement, "Absolutely surreal experience working with Greg and his team. Always been a fan of the Circle Jerks and their groundbreaking hardcore punk album Group Sex. He's super cool and has experienced so much with the massive success of Bad Religion. Just unbelievable we're working on a Society 1 album."

Hetson added, "Always cool to work on heavy guitar laden music. Doesn't matter what genre. Some cool odd time signatures on this."





