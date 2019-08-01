Tom Keifer Releases 'The Death Of Me' Video

Tom Keifer has released a video for his new track "The Death Of Me". The track is the first taste of his forthcoming album, "Rise", which will be hitting stores on September 13th.

Keifer cowrote the song with his wife Savannah, who also helped produce the album with Tom and Kyle O'Connor. The music video was directed by Vicente Cordero and can be streamed here.

The Cinderella frontman had this to say about the track, "We created 'The Death of Me' to inspire people not to give in to or be defeated by the seemingly insurmountable lows that we all sometimes face, but rather to Rise and overcome them."

He had this to say about the approach he and his band took toward the album, "We were trying to capture the feeling of what people have witnessed live with this band.

"There's an off-the-rails, real live feel to RISE - and that's what we were going for. It shows a real kind of angst and reckless abandon that we tried not to polish too much. And when we pull it back on the ballads, it's more about the emotion, the soul, and making people feel something in a different way.



"To me, the perfect rock and roll record is perfectly f***ed up. You try to make each record interesting and different. I don't ever want to make the same record twice, even though there's a common thread between them. Everything doesn't have to be perfectly in place, but there is a balance you try to strike. Sometimes there may be something about it that's technically not 'right,' but there's a vibe, an energy and an attitude to it that I always try to preserve." See the tracklisting below:

1. Touching The Divine

2. The Death Of Me

3. Waiting On The Demons

4. Hype

5. Untitled

6. Rise

7. All Amped Up

8. Breaking Down

9. Taste For The Pain

10. Life Was Here

11. You Believe In Me





