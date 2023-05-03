Tom Keifer Shares 'Untitled' Video

Video still

(ABC) Hard rock fans! If you've been craving a grinding, blues soaked, heavy groove, then Tom Keifer #Keiferband's "Untitled," just might be the fix. Drawing inspiration from the classic album cuts of the '70s vinyl era, the song's unconventional, nearly six-minute arrangement, is the antithesis of today's radio single format. Written by Tom Keifer and Savannah Keifer, the heavy, dark jam and lyric of "Untitled" screams a cautionary tale of evil, deception and the consequences that follow.



The video for "Untitled," produced and edited by Joshua Smith, is stylized in the black, white and red colors of the -RISE+ album art and illustrations, painting the message of the song with an edgy, haunting, in your face performance.



Along with the "Untitled" music video premiere, Cleopatra Records is announcing the release of a special edition splatter-designed vinyl of #KEIFERBAND's critically acclaimed album, -RISE+, with a 20-page 11"x11" full color illustrated lyric booklet that's due out July 7. Fans can pre-order it now here.



2023 will commemorate the ten-year anniversary of #KEIFERBAND and ten years of incredible memories with their fans. The band will be celebrating the milestone this year on their "LIVE LOUD 2023" tour along with Winger and John Corabi. Plenty of high energy, eardrum-shattering shows combining all the classic hits of Cinderella and new favorites from the solo releases are set to launch June 15 in Atlanta, GA at the Buckhead Theater. The line-up varies for some shows. Details and ticket info can be found on KEIFER's official website.



TOM KEIFER remains a resilient, relevant figure in the Rock world through constant reimagination and renewal. His story begins as the singer-songwriter, guitarist, and frontman of Hard Rock heavyweights Cinderella. His signature voice and guitar, and bluesy, no-BS arena-shaking songwriting, were integral in moving 15 million records worldwide. Over the past decade, KEIFER transitioned his talents to a solo career, enjoying continued success recording and touring with #KEIFERBAND (Tom Keifer, Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Jarred Pope, Kory Myers, Tanya Davis). Two critically acclaimed albums have been released to date: THE WAY LIFE GOES (2013) and -RISE+ (2019).

