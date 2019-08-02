Origins of Origin Vinyl Reissue Series Announced

Origin has teamed up with Agonia Records for the vinyl reissue of four of their classic albums for their "Origins of Origin" series. The new LPs are set to be released on October 25th.

The reissue campaign will include the self-titled record (2000), "Informis Infinitas Inhumanitas" (2002), "Echoes of Decimation" (2005), and "Antithesis" (2008).

Guitarist/vocalist Paul Ryan had this to say, "Excited to present and complete the "Origins of Origin" series with our first four albums on vinyl with Agonia Records!"

"This is the first time the 'Origin' and 'Informis Infinitas Inhumanitas' albums have ever been pressed on vinyl. 'Echoes of Decimation' and 'Antithesis' are also being pressed for those who missed out on the fun the first time through! Thanks to all the friends/fans of ORIGIN for the support all these years!".

On "Origin", the band says: "The band was finally able to establish itself as a live presence, breaking free from being rooted in Kansas by touring across North America and developing itself as a devastating live band. We started to separate ourselves from our older material as we were changing sounds with the addition of James Lee [vocals], who became our touring vocalist for the latter part of the 'Origin' tour cycle".

On "Informis Infinitas Inhumanitas", the band says: "Informis Infinitas Inhumanitas' is special because Origin again changed sounds and the band was developing even crazier song structures and varying staccato drumming. Mike [Flores; bass] and James had started touring with Origin as we were creating the 'Informis Infinitas Inhumanitas' album. We were learning who we were as a band, as well as creating a new style with these members".

On "Echoes of Decimation", the band says: "We unfortunately had more lineup changes but added a different sound on guitars when Clinton Appelhanz rejoined (formerly on bass 1997-98) and we started incorporating riffs with arpeggios into our song structures with a more straightforward drum attack. With James King on drums. Some of the most vicious sounds of death metal at the time!".

On "Antithesis" the band says: "The first Origin album to have previous members rejoin to write another album (the "Informis..." lineup). It was a second chance to compose the most devastating music we could come up with at the time. We collaborated on what we had learned in the past and just tried to push the limits of what we could do again by pushing the tempos to the redline and working on more dynamic song structures as well".





