Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Walkin' on the Moon'

(MNRK) Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has released a new single, "Walkin' on the Moon," today. This is the second track from Ace's forthcoming album, 10,000 Volts, which will be released on February 23, 2024.
According to the announcement, produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, the uncontainable energy on the 11-tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album.
On "Walkin' On The Moon," Ace's voice rings out between towering distortion as a lovestruck hook echoes, "When I wake up, you're all I see. You got me walkin' on the moon!" His string bends practically engage in a call-and-response with the refrain while another celestial solo resounds.
The entertaining visualizer was directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging. Watch below:
