.

Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Walkin' on the Moon'

02-02-2024
Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Walkin' on the Moon'

(MNRK) Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley has released a new single, "Walkin' on the Moon," today. This is the second track from Ace's forthcoming album, 10,000 Volts, which will be released on February 23, 2024.

According to the announcement, produced and co-written by Ace and Steve Brown, the uncontainable energy on the 11-tracks showcases some of Ace's best works since his '78 solo album.

On "Walkin' On The Moon," Ace's voice rings out between towering distortion as a lovestruck hook echoes, "When I wake up, you're all I see. You got me walkin' on the moon!" His string bends practically engage in a call-and-response with the refrain while another celestial solo resounds.

The entertaining visualizer was directed by Alex Kouvatsos from Black Wolf Imaging. Watch below:

Related Stories
Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Walkin' on the Moon'

Ace Frehley Reacts To KISS Farewell Snub

Ace Frehley Goes Behind The Scenes Of '10,000 Volts'

Ace Frehley Announces 2024 Live Dates

Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album

News > Ace Frehley

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

MC5 Legend Wayne Kramer Dead At 75- Metallica Launch Blackened Video Series 'The Blending Sessions'- more

Judas Priest Deliver 'Crown Of Horns' Video- Ace Frehley Streams New Song 'Walkin' on the Moon'- Dead & Co Residency- more

Reviews

The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972

Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989

MorleyView: Desmond Child

The Blues: 2023 Wrap Up Part 2: Mike Zito and Albert Castiglia, Johnny Winter and more

Sites and Sounds: It's Tulsa Time!

Latest News

MC5 Legend Wayne Kramer Dead At 75

Metallica Launch Blackened Video Series 'The Blending Sessions'

From Ashes To New 'Barely Breathing' With Chrissy Costanza

Paul McCartney & Wings Expand 'Band On The Run' For 50th Anniversary

Kenny Chesney Shares 'Just To Say I Did' And Announces Tour Edition Of 'Born'

Bowling For Soup Deliver 'Award Show Taylor Swift'

Origin Deliver 'Disease Called Man' As They Launch North American Tour

The Halo Effect Unleash 'Become Surrender'