Origin Deliver 'Disease Called Man' As They Launch North American Tour

Origin have released a brand new single called 'Disease Called Man' that was originally written for their 2000 self-titled debut album, and has been re-recorded for the new single release.

Paul Ryan had this to say, "Excited to present a song that was written 25 years ago with our current lineup of Origin in coordination with our upcoming tours in 2024! The Doomsday Clock ticks closer to the extinction of humanity!"

The band released the new single to celebrate their North American 40 Years Of Apocalypse Tour with Vader that kicks off tonight (February 3rd) in Atlanta. Stream the song and see the dates below:

02/03/2024 U.S. Atlanta, GA - The Loft

02/04/2024 U.S. Knoxville, TN The Concourse

02/05/2024 U.S. Greensboro, NC Hangar 1819

02/06/2024 U.S. Harrisburg, PA Stage on Herr

02/07/2024 U.S. Brooklyn, NY Monarch

02/08/2024 U.S. Providence, RI Alchemy

02/09/2024 U.S. Montreal, QC Le Studio TD

02/10/2024 U.S. Quebec City, QC La Source de la Martinière

02/11/2024 U.S. Toronto, ON Lee's Palace

02/12/2024 U.S. Detroit, MI The Sanctuary

02/13/2024 U.S. Chicago, IL Reggies

02/14/2024 U.S. Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater - Studio B

02/15/2024 CAN Winnipeg, MB - Bull Dogs

02/16/2024 CAN Regina, SK - The Exchange

02/17/2024 CAN Edmonton, AB Starlite Room

02/18/2024 CAN Calgary, AB - Dickens

02/20/2024 CAN Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater

02/21/2024 U.S. Seattle, WA - El Corazon

02/22/2024 U.S. Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

02/23/2024 U.S. San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge

02/24/2024 U.S. Los Angeles, CA - 1720

02/24/2024 U.S. San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick

02/26/2024 U.S. Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater

02/27/2024 U.S. El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

02/28/2024 U.S. Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

02/29/2024 U.S. Houston, TX - Scout Bar

03/02/2024 U.S. Miami, FL - Gramps

03/03/2024 U.S. Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

