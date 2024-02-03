Origin Deliver 'Disease Called Man' As They Launch North American Tour

Origin have released a brand new single called 'Disease Called Man' that was originally written for their 2000 self-titled debut album, and has been re-recorded for the new single release.
Paul Ryan had this to say, "Excited to present a song that was written 25 years ago with our current lineup of Origin in coordination with our upcoming tours in 2024! The Doomsday Clock ticks closer to the extinction of humanity!"
The band released the new single to celebrate their North American 40 Years Of Apocalypse Tour with Vader that kicks off tonight (February 3rd) in Atlanta. Stream the song and see the dates below:
02/03/2024 U.S. Atlanta, GA - The Loft
02/04/2024 U.S. Knoxville, TN The Concourse
02/05/2024 U.S. Greensboro, NC Hangar 1819
02/06/2024 U.S. Harrisburg, PA Stage on Herr
02/07/2024 U.S. Brooklyn, NY Monarch
02/08/2024 U.S. Providence, RI Alchemy
02/09/2024 U.S. Montreal, QC Le Studio TD
02/10/2024 U.S. Quebec City, QC La Source de la Martinière
02/11/2024 U.S. Toronto, ON Lee's Palace
02/12/2024 U.S. Detroit, MI The Sanctuary
02/13/2024 U.S. Chicago, IL Reggies
02/14/2024 U.S. Minneapolis, MN - Skyway Theater - Studio B
02/15/2024 CAN Winnipeg, MB - Bull Dogs
02/16/2024 CAN Regina, SK - The Exchange
02/17/2024 CAN Edmonton, AB Starlite Room
02/18/2024 CAN Calgary, AB - Dickens
02/20/2024 CAN Vancouver, BC - Rickshaw Theater
02/21/2024 U.S. Seattle, WA - El Corazon
02/22/2024 U.S. Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
02/23/2024 U.S. San Francisco, CA - DNA Lounge
02/24/2024 U.S. Los Angeles, CA - 1720
02/24/2024 U.S. San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick
02/26/2024 U.S. Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
02/27/2024 U.S. El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill
02/28/2024 U.S. Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
02/29/2024 U.S. Houston, TX - Scout Bar
03/02/2024 U.S. Miami, FL - Gramps
03/03/2024 U.S. Tampa, FL - The Orpheum
