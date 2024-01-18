Ross Valory Returns With 'Tomland'

() Ross Valory, regarded as one of rock's best bass guitarists and an original member of the multi-platinum band Journey until his 2020 departure, has returned with the video for "Tomland," which was directed by Michael Cotton.

It's the hypnotic first single from the bassist and songwriter's debut solo album All Of The Above due out this April (exact date TBA) on OID Music. The single is coming out this Friday (January 19).

Penned by Valory, the all-instrumental "Tomland" marks the second piece recorded for the project-and the first done entirely at his new studio in the East Bay area of Northern California. The track builds to a ripping, climactic solo by red-hot guitarist Miles Schon, drummer Prairie Prince and keyboardist Eric Levy. Valory had the basic parts kicking around since shortly after leaving the Steve Miller Band in 1972, a bluesey set of chords that roll into each other mellifluously, something he had jammed on a lot over the years. He pulled it out to fashion a piece that not only recalls the passing of collaborator Tom Size (accomplished engineer known for his work with Mr. Big, Y&T, and Aerosmith), but also offers an affirmation of resolve to move forward, the sunlight of optimism illuminating the process.

Related Stories

Journey Fired Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt 2020 In Review

Journey Countersued By Fired Member

Journey Want Nothing To Do With Ousted Members

Journey Fire Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt

News > Ross Valory