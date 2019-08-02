Watch Me Breathe Release 'Feel Alright' Video

Indie/alt rockers Watch Me Breathe have released a music video for their brand new single "Feel Alright". It's the latest track from the band that followed the release of their debut album "The Lighter Side of Darkness" last year.

Frontman Jake Ward had the following to say about the song, "This was one of those tracks where I knew it was special right away. I was jumping and dancing around the studio like a lunatic because I could just clearly feel that we'd struck something new and exciting.

"The vibe of the song is somewhat unlike anything we've made before; there's something about the wildness and the darkness of the whole thing that I'm extremely excited about and proud of." Watch the video here





