Singled Out: Watch Me Breathe's Don't Think I Haven't Thought About It

Watch Me Breathe recently released their new single "Don't Think I Haven't Thought About It" and to celebrate we asked frontman Jake Ward to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

This song is a 100% true story. I wrote this about someone who'd been my friend for a couple of years, after I reached a point of no longer being unable to deny how into her I was. She'd been with the same person since before we'd even met, and from the outside, it looked like one of those life-long, forever-and-always kind of deals. So I knew I loved her, but I also knew that she could never love me - how corny does that sound? Very - but hey, it's also just the honest truth.

Now something to know about me is that I believe music has a profound, perhaps even largely untapped power to open doorways in places you never thought they could open. A song written from the deepest and most honest recesses of the human soul can shatter barriers between people like few other phenomena, and my goal as a songwriter is to explore the limits of that power. How honest can I be? Every song is a challenge to go deeper and further than before.

For this song, I was struck with a sudden inspiration to explore the aforementioned power with a declaration of my feelings. This really was an experiment. Most of you will probably roll your eyes and not believe me, but I really had no expectations for the result. I wasn't trying to win her over. I just wanted to say what I really felt. I just wanted her to know. That was enough.

But the experimental part was seeing what would happen. If I wrote the song honestly enough, and it hit her just right, what would she do? What would she say? What doors would open up? This is the thrill of being a songwriter.

A few months ago she and I celebrated our 1 year anniversary, and in that first year, there have been so many adventures - road trips, hikes, late-night conversations, fancy dinners, birthday cards, laughing fits, Netflix-binges, dog playdates, hugs, kisses, words of encouragement, a counterpart, a best friend...so many things that have come pouring through that open door. What a world of undiscovered wonders that had been lurking behind it that whole time!

If this song means anything beyond my own life and personal experiences, I hope it is this: to serve as an example of how amazing things can happen if you open your soul to the world. It can be intimidating, and easy to rationalize against, but the truth is nothing you're experiencing is some totally alien freak accident that nobody else has ever been through. In fact, most of your experience is probably relatable to most people - even if no one else has spoken out about it yet. As a songwriter, this is my main philosophy. We're all human, we're all here together, and really nobody has any idea what the f*** is going on. So I say be the first to speak out! Stand up on a pedestal all by yourself and dare to say out loud what you really mean and be who you really are. Because people just like you are going to witness it, and it's going to make a really important difference for them - and maybe for you too!

