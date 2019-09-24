Watch Me Breathe Release Live 'Here And Now' Video

Watch Me Breathe have released a live performance video for their "Here and Now," which is the latest single from the band's new album "The Strange Pull Of What You Really Love."

Jake Aaron Ward had this to say, "This is essentially step 2 in the adventure! This really has been a profound journey for me so far. We've wandered deep into unknown and uncharted territory.

"I didn't know how this album would sound when I was writing each song, and it's been really exciting and satisfying to see it come together as a cohesive portrait.

"I'm happy to say that I'm incredibly proud of what we've created and I can assure you there will much, much more to come in the future." Watch the video here.





