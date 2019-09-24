.

Watch Me Breathe Release Live 'Here And Now' Video

William Lee | 09-24-2019

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Watch Me Breathe

Watch Me Breathe have released a live performance video for their "Here and Now," which is the latest single from the band's new album "The Strange Pull Of What You Really Love."

Jake Aaron Ward had this to say, "This is essentially step 2 in the adventure! This really has been a profound journey for me so far. We've wandered deep into unknown and uncharted territory.

"I didn't know how this album would sound when I was writing each song, and it's been really exciting and satisfying to see it come together as a cohesive portrait.

"I'm happy to say that I'm incredibly proud of what we've created and I can assure you there will much, much more to come in the future." Watch the video here.


Related Stories


Watch Me Breathe Release Live 'Here And Now' Video

Singled Out: Watch Me Breathe's Don't Think I Haven't Thought About It

Watch Me Breathe Release 'Feel Alright' Video

More Watch Me Breathe News

Watch Me Breathe Music and More


advertisement



Day In Rock
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Plans To Tour Residency Show- Tool Now Free To Do Whatever They Want- Frank Carter Postpones Shows After Car Accident- Dave Grohl- more


Reviews
David Crosby & Friends Live

Road Trip: Some Like it Hot: Pucker Butt Pepper Company

Caught In The Act: Live, Bush and Our Lady Peace's Altimate Tour

The Pixies - Beneath the Eyrie

Pat Travers - Swing!

advertisement


Latest News
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Plans To Tour Residency Show

Tool Now Free To Do Whatever They Want

Frank Carter Postpones Shows After Car Accident

Dave Grohl Does Surprise Jam With Squeeze

Iron Maiden, KISS and System Of A Down Headlining Download 2020

Lynyrd Skynyrd's Farewell Tour Coming To Theaters

Liam Gallagher Shares 'Now That I've Found You' Lyric Video

Leprous Release 'Alleviate' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.