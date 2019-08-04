.

Death Cab For Cutie Stream New Song 'Kids In '99'

Death Cab For Cutie

Death Cab For Cutie have released a stream of a new track called "Kids In '99". The song comes from their forthcoming effort "The Blue EP", which is set to hit stores on September 6th.

The emotional new song, "Kids In '99" was penned as a tribute to three children killed in the 1999 Bellingham Olympic Pipeline explosion in Seattle, Washington.

Ben Gibbard had this to say, "The Olympic Pipeline explosion in 1999 was a tragedy that really affected me while we were living in Bellingham. After all these years I felt it was worthy of its own folk song." Listen to the new song here


