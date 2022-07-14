.

Death Cab For Cutie Premiere 'Here to Forever' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-13-2022

Death Cab for Cutie have released a music video for their brand new single, "Here to Forever." The visual was written and directed by filmmaker Lance Bangs (Sonic Youth, Nirvana, Kanye West).

Lead vocalist and guitarist Ben Gibbard had this to say, "It's a song both about our impermanence and the anxiety of these times. It's also about wanting to believe in something bigger even when it feels like nothing is out there."

The new single comes from the band's forthcoming tenth studio album, "Asphalt Meadows", which is set to be released on September 16th. Watch the video below:

