Death Cab for Cutie Share New Song 'Roman Candles'

Album cover art

Death Cab for Cutie have shared a lyric video for their brand new single "Roman Candles." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "Asphalt Meadows," which will hit stores on September 16th.

The band had this to say about the song, "'Roman Candles' is about the crippling, existential dread that goes hand in hand with living in a nervous city on a dying planet. And that the only way to be in the moment is to let it all go."

Benjamin Gibbard added, "The lyrics were cobbled from a couple of different songs dealing with my general sense of anxiety; the feeling that the fabric that weaves a functioning society together was crumbling during the pandemic." Watch the lyric video below:

Related Stories

Singled Out: Rigbi's I'm A Mess In Winter (Feat Dave From Death Cab For Cutie)

Death Cab For Cutie Announce Amphitheater Dates

Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours

News > Death Cab for Cutie