Five Finger Death Punch Talks Direction Of Next Album

Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Zoltan Bathory has elaborated on what he meant when he said that the band's forthcoming album will have a "heavier" sound.

Zoltan was asked about the heavier comment by Rock 94.7 at this year's Rock USA Festival and he responded,"When I'm talking about 'heavy,' what 'heavy' really means, I guess, heavy as in our... obviously, there are super-heavy bands.

"We have a little pie that we belong to in the musical spectrum, and within that, the grooves, there are these big, nasty grooves that feel just heavier and grimier, and that's kind of what's happening.

"The energy of what's in the band now is affecting this process. And also, when you write music, you're thinking about the shows, how it's gonna sound onstage. So you combine that, and you get what's happening in the studio, so far.

"Obviously, at the end of the day, there are gonna be a bunch of songs and we'll assemble the record from that. So we'll see what it's gonna be. But my prediction is that it's gonna be a more robust record than we have [done] so far."





