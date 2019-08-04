Slayer Play Their Very Last European Concert

Thrash metal legends Slayer performed the very last European concert of their long career on Saturday (August 3rd) when they took the stage for the final show of the Euro leg of their farewell tour.

The band rocked Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle in Stuttgart, Germany and the trek featured fellow Big 4 band Anthrax as support. Following the show, drummer Charlie Benante shared backstage photos of Slayer's Tom Araya and Kerry King, as well as his Anthrax bandmate Scott Ian.

Benante wrote in the caption to the Instagram post, "Tonight was @slayerbandofficial last show in Europe . This was a very emotional time and I'm happy I was here to be a part of it #reigninblood #slayerfarewelltour2018 #sad @anthrax familia."

Slayer will be taking a little time off before they launch the final leg of their farewell tour. Dubbed The Final Campaign, the North American trek will be kicking off in November and will conclude with their very last concert, a hometown show at the Forum in Los Angeles on November 30th.





Related Stories

Volbeat Recruit Slayer Star For New Song

Slayer Add New Show After Selling Out Final Concert

Slayer Announce Final Leg Of Farewell Tour

Les Claypool Leaks Slayer's Final Tour Plans

Metallica Star On Chance Of Big Four Shows Before Slayer Retires

Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer Lead New Thrash Documentary

Slayer Star Hit With Personal Tragedy

Slayer Announce New North American Leg Of Farewell Tour

Phil Demmel Talks New Gig With Slayer

More Slayer News

Share this article



