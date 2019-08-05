.

Joseph Arthur Streaming 'Come Back World'

08-05-2019
Joseph Arthur

Joseph Arthur has released a new single called "Come Back World". The song is the title track to his forthcoming solo album, which is set to be released on October 11th.

Arthur had this to say, "The interesting parts of our stories aren't the famous people we meet. Or the times when everything is basically working. Or when we get to lay in comfort with a partner watching Netflix and the world go by.

"The interesting parts are when all those things break down and you're left in isolation to finally deal with the roots of whatever had been thwarting your existence all along.

"The interesting parts are when the world has turned its back on you and you have turned your back on it or them. When darkness could seemingly swallow you whole if it hasn't already. When there is no such thing as hope and so you manufacture it from a dream which only angle is to survive. Come Back World is an album about rebirth and survival." Listen to the song here.


