Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall Anniversary Tour

Manchester Orchestra have announced that they will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their "Mean Everything To Nothing" with a special U.S. tour and revealed the details for their hometown Thanksgiving show.

The fall tour is set to kick off on November 20th in Honolulu, HI at The Republik and will be concluding on December 8th in Worchester, MA at The Palladium.

The band's 10th annual hometown Thanksgiving celebration, dubbed The Stuffing, will be taking place on November 27th at the Fox Theater in Atlanta and will also feature special guests Grouplove, Foxing, O'Brother, Kevin Devine, and Brother Bird. See all of the dates below:

11/20 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik

11/22 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre

11/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles Theatre

11/24 - San Diego, CA - Wonderfront Music Festival

11/27 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

11/29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

11/30 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

12/01 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

12/02 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

12/05 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

12/06 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore

12/07 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

12/08 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium





