Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall Anniversary Tour

08-07-2019
Manchester Orchestra

Manchester Orchestra have announced that they will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their "Mean Everything To Nothing" with a special U.S. tour and revealed the details for their hometown Thanksgiving show.

The fall tour is set to kick off on November 20th in Honolulu, HI at The Republik and will be concluding on December 8th in Worchester, MA at The Palladium.

The band's 10th annual hometown Thanksgiving celebration, dubbed The Stuffing, will be taking place on November 27th at the Fox Theater in Atlanta and will also feature special guests Grouplove, Foxing, O'Brother, Kevin Devine, and Brother Bird. See all of the dates below:

11/20 - Honolulu, HI - The Republik
11/22 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theatre
11/23 - Los Angeles, CA - Los Angeles Theatre
11/24 - San Diego, CA - Wonderfront Music Festival
11/27 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre
11/29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
11/30 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa
12/01 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
12/02 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
12/05 - Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
12/06 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore
12/07 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
12/08 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium


