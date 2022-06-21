Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall Tour And Share Live Video

Tour poster

Manchester Orchestra have announced a new round of U.S. tour dates this fall, and have shared a brand new live video for their song "Dinosaur".

The song comes from the band's 2021 album, "The Million Masks Of God", and the live video was captured during the band's sold out hometown performance at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta last fall during their 11th annual festival 'The Stuffing.'

The new tour dates are bookended by performances at the Ohana Festival and weekend one of Austin City Limits. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Thursday, June 23rd, at 12pm ET. See the dates and watch the video below:

07/07 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival

07/09 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

07/10 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

07/28-31 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

07/29 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues (Official Lollapalooza Aftershow)

08/27 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

09/15 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy (SOLD OUT)

09/16 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)

09/22-25 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

09/24 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest

09/30 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater

10/1 - Dana Point, VA - Ohana Festival

10/02 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

10/04 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

10/05 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom

10/07-9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival

10/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young (SOLD OUT)

10/23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young (SOLD OUT)

10/29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young (SOLD OUT)

Related Stories

Manchester Orchestra Bonus CBS This Morning Performance Goes Online

Manchester Orchestra Release 'Telepath' Video

Manchester Orchestra Prequel 'Bed Head' With 'Keel Timing'

News > Manchester Orchestra