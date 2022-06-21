Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall Tour And Share Live Video

Manchester Orchestra have announced a new round of U.S. tour dates this fall, and have shared a brand new live video for their song "Dinosaur".
The song comes from the band's 2021 album, "The Million Masks Of God", and the live video was captured during the band's sold out hometown performance at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta last fall during their 11th annual festival 'The Stuffing.'
The new tour dates are bookended by performances at the Ohana Festival and weekend one of Austin City Limits. Tickets go on sale to the general public this Thursday, June 23rd, at 12pm ET. See the dates and watch the video below:
07/07 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival
07/09 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
07/10 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
07/28-31 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
07/29 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues (Official Lollapalooza Aftershow)
08/27 - St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair
09/15 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy (SOLD OUT)
09/16 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)
09/22-25 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival
09/24 - Birmingham, AL - Furnace Fest
09/30 - Ventura, CA - Majestic Ventura Theater
10/1 - Dana Point, VA - Ohana Festival
10/02 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
10/04 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
10/05 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom
10/07-9 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Festival
10/22 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young (SOLD OUT)
10/23 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young (SOLD OUT)
10/29 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young (SOLD OUT)
Manchester Orchestra Bonus CBS This Morning Performance Goes Online
Manchester Orchestra Release 'Telepath' Video
Manchester Orchestra Prequel 'Bed Head' With 'Keel Timing'
The Mars Volta Share First New Music In A Decade- Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour- Megadeth- more
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters To Rock Late Night TV- Rolling Stones Update Tour Schedule- Motorhead Legend Lemmy- more
Bruce Springsteen Jams With Paul McCartney In New Jersey- Def Leppard Share Video Recap Of Stadium Tour Kick Off- more
Motley Crue Replace Injured Tommy Lee At Stadium Tour Opener- Led Zeppelin, Nirvana Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- more
Hot In The City: Early Summer Concerts in Arizona
Classics: David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars
May Erlewine - Tiny Beautiful Things
Everclear - World of Noise 30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition
Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Summer of Music
Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour
Dave Stewart And Amy Lee Team Up For 'Love Hurts'
Shinedown Launch Planet Zero Observer App
Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall Tour And Share Live Video
The Lumineers Rock The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
For The Fallen Dreams Premiere What If Video
Immerser Shares 'Blame' With New Video
Singled Out: i.O. Underground's Wall