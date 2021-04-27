Manchester Orchestra Release 'Telepath' Video

Manchester Orchestra have released a one-shot video for their new single "Telepath." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "The Million Masks of God", which arrives this Friday, April 30th.
The new video was directed by Isaac Deitz and conceptualized singer/guitarist Andy Hull. It was filmed in one long tracking shot and features dancers from ages 11 to 72 that trace the steps of a couple from young love through their autumn years.
Hull had this to say, "'Telepath' is ultimately about the ebb and flow of life long commitment to another person. Recognizing that even the best relationships in our lives can have extreme ups and downs.
"At the end of the day, it's those that we have chosen to love and, more importantly, those that have chosen to love us that truly matter. This is my attempt to further commit for the long haul." Watch the video below:
