Noel Gallagher Streams New Song 'This Is The Place'

08-07-2019
Noel Gallagher

(hennemusic) Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are streaming audio of the title track to their forthcoming EP, "This Is The Place." The EP will be released via digital and vinyl formats, including picture disc and colored vinyl versions.

Due September 27, the set will include two other brand new songs ("A Dream Is All I Need To Get By" and "Evil Flower") as well as two remixes.

"This Is The Place" will follow Gallagher's recently-issued EP, "Black Star Dancing", which marked the band's first new music since the 2017 release of their third album, "Who Built The Moon?"

Gallagher will join Smashing Pumpkins for a series of North American shows that will begin in Camden, NJ on August 8. Check out the new song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


