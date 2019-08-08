.

Gatecreeper Stream New Song and Announce Album

08-08-2019
Gatecreeper

Gatecreeper have released a stream of a new track called "Boiled Over". The song comes from the band's forthcoming album, "Deserted," which is due on October 4th.

Gatecreeper had this to say about the new track, "The first song from "Deserted" we chose to share with the world is Boiled Over. With this song, we tried to capture the melodic side of Bolt Thrower mixed with the crushing heaviness and groove of bands like Obituary or Crowbar. There is a confident swagger to the song that any fan of heavy music can enjoy."

The band also had this to say about the new record, "We are very proud to finally unleash our second full length album. There are plenty of new and exciting elements mixed into our songwriting formula, but the most apparent evolution is simply getting better at what we have been doing since the beginning.

"Our experiences over the 3 years have made us a stronger band all around. With Deserted we wanted to solidify and define the Gatecreeper sound of memorable songwriting with both infectious hooks and crushing riffs." Listen to the new song here


