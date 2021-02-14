Gatecreeper Announce Their Very First Livestream Concert

Gatecreeper have announced that they will be playing their very first livestream concert this coming Friday, February 19th, live from the Crescent Ballroom in Phoenix, AZ.

The stream will be taking place at 6:00PM PT / 9:00PM ET (European Time: 2.00am GMT / 3.00am CET on Feb 20th.) A video on demand period will take place directly after the livestream finishes and will be available until 2/21 at 11:59PM PST (EUROPEAN TIME: 7.59am GMT / 8.59am CET on Feb 22nd)

Vocalist Chase Mason had the following to say about the upcoming show, "It's been over a year since our last show and we have been dying to play together again.

"Unfortunately, we aren't able to play in a sweaty packed club, but we are working hard to make this livestream as close as possible to the real thing. We hope everybody will be circle pitting in their living room or headbanging on their couch along with us."

