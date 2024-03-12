Gatecreeper Open 'The Black Curtain'

Gatecreeper have released a music video for their new single, "The Black Curtain". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Dark Superstition", which is set to be released May 17th.
another side sent over these details: Gatecreeper's Dark Superstition is leading a new wave of American death metal. Their sprawling third full-length, and label debut for Nuclear Blast, is more concise, melodic, and memorable than anything they've ever done. It's a pivotal moment which sees vocalist Chase H. Mason, guitarists Eric Wagner and Israel Garza, drummer Metal Matt Arrebollo and bassist Alex Brown-carving out their own path.
Dark Superstition deals with the supernatural, divination, fear of the unknown, and trust in magic or chance. "Many of the songs incorporate supernatural ideas with my own experiences," Mason says. "But the title itself is a reference to the Superstition Mountains in our home state of Arizona. It's a beautiful mountain range surrounded by tragedy and legends of hidden fortune."
The album's intricate lead single "The Black Curtain" leans heavily in a rock direction, and embodies Dark Superstition's themes with a tale of divination. "It's about being trapped between living and dying," Mason tells. "A soul trapped in purgatory begging to be brought back by a supernatural force." "The Black Curtain" is available today alongside a video directed by Max Moore.
Dark Superstition moves swiftly from one brutal soundscape to the next, each sonic structure evoking its own emotion and landscape. To help perfect their game this round, Gatecreeper joined forces with drummer / songwriter Fred Estby, of Swedish death metal titans Dismember, whose influences can be heard throughout the album. Dark Superstition was recorded at God City Studios in Salem, MA with Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, who also mixed the album.
The album sees its release May 17 via Nuclear Blast Records. Gatecreeper set out on a Southeast Asian tour which covers Japan, Thailand, Vietnam , Australia, New Zealand and more. They have also confirmed a North American support run with In Flames which covers East Coast, the Midwest and Texas.
Dark Superstition Track Listing:
01 - Dead Star
02 - Oblivion
03 - The Black Curtain (Official Music Video)
04 - Masterpiece of Chaos
05 - Superstitious Vision
06 - A Chilling Aura
07 - Caught in the Treads (Official Music Video)
08 - Flesh Habit
09 - Mistaken For Dead
10 - Tears Fall From the Sky
Gatecreeper Live Dates:
Mar 22: Tokyo, JP - Earthdom
Mar 23: Seoul, KR - Club Victim
Mar 24: Bangkok, TH - Mr. Fox Live House
Mar 27: Ho Chi Minh,VN - Coco Bango
Mar 29: Hong Kong, CN - Music Zone
Mar 30: Manila, PH - Eastside by Sandu
Mar 31: Singapore - Esplanade Annexe
Apr 02: Auckland, NZ - Whammy Bar
Apr 04: Gold Coast, AU - Vinnie's Dive Bar
Apr 05: Brisbane, AU - The Brightside
Apr 06: Newcastle - Newcastle Hotel
Apr 07: Sydney, AU - Crowbar
Apr 09: Wollongong, AU - Dicey Riley's
Apr 10: Canberra, AU - The Basement
Apr 11: Melbourne, AU - Prince Bandroom
Apr 12: Frankston, AU - Singing Bird Studios
Apr 13: Adelaide, AU - Unibar
Apr 14: Perth, AU - Lynott's Lounge
May 01: Portland, ME - State Theatre
May 02: Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
May 03: Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
May 04: Wilmington, DE - The Queen
May 05: Norfolk, VA - The Norva
May 07: Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall
May 08: Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall
May 09: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead
May 10: Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville
May 12: Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall
May 14: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
May 16: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
May 17: Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom
May 19: Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest
May 21: Detroit, MI - St. Andrews
May 22: St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn
May 23: Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
May 24: Austin, TX - Emo's
May 25: Houston, TX - House of Blues
May 26: Dallas, TX - House of Blues
Nov 02: Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival
May 1 - 26 - w/ In Flames
