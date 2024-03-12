Gatecreeper Open 'The Black Curtain'

Gatecreeper have released a music video for their new single, "The Black Curtain". The track comes from their forthcoming album "Dark Superstition", which is set to be released May 17th.

another side sent over these details: Gatecreeper's Dark Superstition is leading a new wave of American death metal. Their sprawling third full-length, and label debut for Nuclear Blast, is more concise, melodic, and memorable than anything they've ever done. It's a pivotal moment which sees vocalist Chase H. Mason, guitarists Eric Wagner and Israel Garza, drummer Metal Matt Arrebollo and bassist Alex Brown-carving out their own path.

Dark Superstition deals with the supernatural, divination, fear of the unknown, and trust in magic or chance. "Many of the songs incorporate supernatural ideas with my own experiences," Mason says. "But the title itself is a reference to the Superstition Mountains in our home state of Arizona. It's a beautiful mountain range surrounded by tragedy and legends of hidden fortune."

The album's intricate lead single "The Black Curtain" leans heavily in a rock direction, and embodies Dark Superstition's themes with a tale of divination. "It's about being trapped between living and dying," Mason tells. "A soul trapped in purgatory begging to be brought back by a supernatural force." "The Black Curtain" is available today alongside a video directed by Max Moore.

Dark Superstition moves swiftly from one brutal soundscape to the next, each sonic structure evoking its own emotion and landscape. To help perfect their game this round, Gatecreeper joined forces with drummer / songwriter Fred Estby, of Swedish death metal titans Dismember, whose influences can be heard throughout the album. Dark Superstition was recorded at God City Studios in Salem, MA with Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, who also mixed the album.

The album sees its release May 17 via Nuclear Blast Records. Gatecreeper set out on a Southeast Asian tour which covers Japan, Thailand, Vietnam , Australia, New Zealand and more. They have also confirmed a North American support run with In Flames which covers East Coast, the Midwest and Texas.

Dark Superstition Track Listing:

01 - Dead Star

02 - Oblivion

03 - The Black Curtain (Official Music Video)

04 - Masterpiece of Chaos

05 - Superstitious Vision

06 - A Chilling Aura

07 - Caught in the Treads (Official Music Video)

08 - Flesh Habit

09 - Mistaken For Dead

10 - Tears Fall From the Sky

Gatecreeper Live Dates:

Mar 22: Tokyo, JP - Earthdom

Mar 23: Seoul, KR - Club Victim

Mar 24: Bangkok, TH - Mr. Fox Live House

Mar 27: Ho Chi Minh,VN - Coco Bango

Mar 29: Hong Kong, CN - Music Zone

Mar 30: Manila, PH - Eastside by Sandu

Mar 31: Singapore - Esplanade Annexe

Apr 02: Auckland, NZ - Whammy Bar

Apr 04: Gold Coast, AU - Vinnie's Dive Bar

Apr 05: Brisbane, AU - The Brightside

Apr 06: Newcastle - Newcastle Hotel

Apr 07: Sydney, AU - Crowbar

Apr 09: Wollongong, AU - Dicey Riley's

Apr 10: Canberra, AU - The Basement

Apr 11: Melbourne, AU - Prince Bandroom

Apr 12: Frankston, AU - Singing Bird Studios

Apr 13: Adelaide, AU - Unibar

Apr 14: Perth, AU - Lynott's Lounge

May 01: Portland, ME - State Theatre

May 02: Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

May 03: Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

May 04: Wilmington, DE - The Queen

May 05: Norfolk, VA - The Norva

May 07: Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall

May 08: Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall

May 09: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead

May 10: Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville

May 12: Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall

May 14: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

May 16: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

May 17: Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom

May 19: Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest

May 21: Detroit, MI - St. Andrews

May 22: St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn

May 23: Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

May 24: Austin, TX - Emo's

May 25: Houston, TX - House of Blues

May 26: Dallas, TX - House of Blues

Nov 02: Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival

May 1 - 26 - w/ In Flames

