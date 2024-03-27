Gatecreeper Tap Undeath, Jarhead Fertilizer and Final Gasp For Tour

(another side) Arizona's death-metal forerunners Gatecreeper have announced West Coast / Southwest dates including Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, Vancouver, Denver and more. Undeath, Jarhead Fertilizer and Final Gasp will support each night. The run follows their extensive North American support tour with In Flames this Spring.
Gatecreeper just announced their pivotal new album Dark Superstition due May 17 via Nuclear Blast - their label debut. Their sprawling third full-length is more concise, melodic, and memorable than anything they've ever done. It sees vocalist Chase H. Mason, guitarists Eric Wagner and Israel Garza, drummer Metal Matt Arrebollo and bassist Alex Brown-carving out their own path.
Dark Superstition deals with the supernatural, divination, fear of the unknown, and trust in magic or chance. "Many of the songs incorporate supernatural ideas with my own experiences," Mason says. "But the title itself is a reference to the Superstition Mountains in our home state of Arizona. It's a beautiful mountain range surrounded by tragedy and legends of hidden fortune."
The album's intricate lead single "The Black Curtain," out now, leans heavily in a rock direction, and embodies Dark Superstition's themes with a tale of divination. "It's about being trapped between living and dying," Mason tells. "A soul trapped in purgatory begging to be brought back by a supernatural force." "The Black Curtain" is available today alongside a video directed by Max Moore.
Dark Superstition moves swiftly from one brutal soundscape to the next, each sonic structure evoking its own emotion and landscape. To help perfect their game this round, Gatecreeper joined forces with drummer / songwriter Fred Estby, of Swedish death metal titans Dismember, whose influences can be heard throughout the album. Dark Superstition was recorded at God City Studios in Salem, MA with Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou, who also mixed the album.
Mar 27: Ho Chi Minh, VN - Coco Bango
Mar 29: Hong Kong, CN - Music Zone
Mar 30: Manila, PH - Eastside by Sandu
Mar 31: Singapore - Esplanade Annexe
Apr 02: Auckland, NZ - Whammy Bar
Apr 04: Gold Coast, AU - Vinnie's Dive Bar
Apr 05: Brisbane, AU - The Brightside
Apr 06: Newcastle - Newcastle Hotel
Apr 07: Sydney, AU - Crowbar
Apr 09: Wollongong, AU - Dicey Riley's
Apr 10: Canberra, AU - The Basement
Apr 11: Melbourne, AU - Prince Bandroom
Apr 12: Frankston, AU - Singing Bird Studios
Apr 13: Adelaide, AU - Unibar
Apr 14: Perth, AU - Lynott's Lounge
Apr 28: London, ON - Rum Runners Music Hall
Apr 29: Hamilton, ON - Bridgeworks
May 01: Portland, ME - State Theatre *
May 02: Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom *
May 03: Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *
May 04: Wilmington, DE - The Queen *
May 05: Norfolk, VA - The Norva *
May 07: Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall *
May 08: Greensboro, NC - Piedmont Hall *
May 09: Atlanta, GA - Buckhead *
May 10: Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville *
May 11: Pensacola, FL - Handlebar *
May 12: Huntsville, AL - Mars Music Hall *
May 14: Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works *
May 16: Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre *
May 17: Buffalo, NY - The Town Ballroom *
May 18: Louisville, KY - Portal *
May 19: Milwaukee, WI - Milwaukee Metal Fest *
May 21: Detroit, MI - St. Andrews *
May 22: St. Louis, MO - The Hawthorn *
May 23: Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom *
May 24: Austin, TX - Emo's *
May 25: Houston, TX - House of Blues *
May 26: Dallas, TX - House of Blues *
May 28: Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Distillery
May 29: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
May 30: Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
May 31: Boise, ID - The Olympic
Jun 01: Vancouver, BC - Pearl on Granville
Jun 02: Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
Jun 03: Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios
Jun 05: Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
Jun 06: San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Shop
Jun 07: Los Angeles, CA - 1720
Jun 08: Mesa, AZ - Record Release Show
Oct 30: Dublin, IRE - Whelan's
Oct 31: Bristol, UK - The Fleece
Nov 01: London, UK - O2 Academy Islington
Nov 02: Manchester, UK - Damnation Festival
Nov 03: Hertogenbosch, NL - Sepulfest
Nov 04: Wiesbaden, DE - Schlachthof
Nov 05: Zurich, CH - Dynamo
Nov 06: Milan, IT - Legend Club
Nov 07: Vienna, AT - Arena
Nov 08: Munich, DE - Backstage
Nov 09: Essen, DE - Turock
Nov 10: Hannover, DE - Musikzentrum
Nov 11: Copenhagen, DK - Pumpehuset
Nov 14: Tampere, FI - Olympia
Nov 15: Helsinki, FI - Aaniwalli
Nov 16: Oulu, FL - Kantakrouvi
Nov 18: Stockholm, SE - Kollektivet Livet
Nov 19: Gothenburg, SE - Film Studios
Nov 20: Hamburg, DE - Knust
Nov 21: Berlin, DE - SO36
Nov 22: Leipzig, DE - Ut Connewitz
Nov 23: Stuttgart, DE - Im Wizemann
Nov 24: Antwerp, BE - Zappa
* - w/ In Flames
Gatecreeper Open 'The Black Curtain'
Gatecreeper Announce Their Very First Livestream Concert
Gatecreeper Surprise Releasing New Album 'An Unexpected Reality'
