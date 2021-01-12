Gatecreeper Surprise Releasing New Album 'An Unexpected Reality'

Gatecreeper have surprised fans with the announcement that they will be releasing their new studio album, entitled "'An Unexpected Reality'", tomorrow, Wednesday January 13th.
Frontman Chase Mason explained the move, "I think the social media environment has just fried our attention spans. Trying to hold someone's attention for two or three months with a typical album roll-out doesn't seem feasible with everything else currently going on in the world."
The new album was written and recorded entirely during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and is broken up into two sides with the side one featuring "seven short, sharp shocks that have a total running time of less than seven minutes".
Side two goes in the other direction by featuring a single epic 11-minute track entitled "Emptiness". "I've had the idea to do a record like this for a while," Mason explains. "In 2020, we were supposed to be touring all year. Once everything got cancelled, we decided it was the perfect time to turn this idea into a reality."
He says of the album, "It's meant to be listened to as a whole, so we didn't wanna break it up or release a couple songs ahead of time as 'singles' or whatever. "We also didn't wanna treat it like it's our next full-length. Because it's not."
