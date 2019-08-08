Mastodon Have Recorded New Song, Plan More

Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor says that the band has already recorded one new song and are eager to get to work on the wealth of new material that the band has.

"We have a song that we wrote, and we recorded it," Dailor told Razor 94.7 "We're kind of chomping at the bit to get in there and put together some of the ideas that have been swirling around.

"There's lots of riffs; there's lots of material. There's too much material, so we need to get in there and start chipping away at that giant hunk of granite and hopefully produce a beautiful sculpture for all to see."





