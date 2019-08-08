.

Mastodon Have Recorded New Song, Plan More

08-08-2019
Mastodon

Mastodon drummer Brann Dailor says that the band has already recorded one new song and are eager to get to work on the wealth of new material that the band has.

"We have a song that we wrote, and we recorded it," Dailor told Razor 94.7 "We're kind of chomping at the bit to get in there and put together some of the ideas that have been swirling around.

"There's lots of riffs; there's lots of material. There's too much material, so we need to get in there and start chipping away at that giant hunk of granite and hopefully produce a beautiful sculpture for all to see."


Related Stories


Mastodon Have Recorded New Song, Plan More

Mastodon Star Explains Why New Album Was Pushed Back

Thin Lizzy Recruit Mastodon Star For 50th Anniversary Festival Dates

Mastodon's Cover Of Led Zeppelin's Stairway To Heaven Streaming

Mastodon Look Back At Making Of Crack The Skye 10 Years Later

Mastodon Releasing Special 'Stairway To Heaven' Cover

Coheed and Cambria and Mastodon Announce North American Tour

Mastodon Release Latest Emperor Of Sand tour video Series Clip

Mastodon Go Behind The Scenes With New Video

Mastodon Explain Reason For North American Tour Cancellation 2018 In Review

More Mastodon News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Metallica Preview San Francisco Symphony Theatrical Event- Led Zeppelin Look Back At II- The White Stripes Preview 20th Anniversary Release- Judas Priest 50th Anniversary- more


Reviews
Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Three

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Two Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day One

advertisement


Latest News
Metallica Preview San Francisco Symphony Theatrical Event

Led Zeppelin Look Back At II

The White Stripes Preview 20th Anniversary Release

Judas Priest To Celebrate 50th Anniversary At Music Festival

Mastodon Have Recorded New Song, Plan More

The End Of Rush Was The Best For Geddy Lee

Dimmu Borgir Ordered By Doctors To Cancel Festival Set

Duff McKagan and Rob Zombie Talk Johnny Ramone Tribute



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.