The White Stripes Preview 20th Anniversary Release

Third Man Records are streaming the track "Little Red Book" from the upcoming 20th anniversary celebration of The White Stripes debut album.

"The White Stripes XX", part of the labels' vault series, will include previously-unheard outtakes from the LP's recording sessions, the Live At The Ritz - Raleigh, NC - 09/26/99 LP, a DVD containing performance footage from two Michigan performances that year, a 24-page archival booklet featuring never-before-seen photos, lyrics, flyers and other insights, all housed in a hard-cover hinged case. Listen to "Little Red Book" here.

We were sent the following details about the package that has been newly mixed by Jack White at his Third Man Studios in Nashville, TN: "With only a handful of days spent recording in the cold, amenity-free studio in a Detroit January, it is of legitimate surprise the bounty of previously forgotten alternate takes and unreleased tracks that exist from said sessions. At a time when every last inch of tape meant dollars spent, the fact that ANYTHING extraneous was saved is not just remarkable, but a windfall for fans two decades later.

"While acolytes have previously heard 'Dead Leaves' and 'Let's Build a Home' on a 7-inch single as part of Vault package 11 from 2012 (both included here), they have not heard the acoustic demo of 'Dead Leaves', the alternate takes of 'Jimmy the Exploder' or 'I Fought Piranhas' or 'Wasting My Time.' The explosive take on Burt Bacharach's (via Arthur Lee and Love) 'Little Red Book' busts the game wide open to the point of confusion, begging the question... how was something THIS amazing left OFF the album?

"The version of 'Screwdriver' as released originally back in 1999 was recorded at Jack White's domicile at 1203 Ferdinand in Southwest Detroit, while here we've uncovered the totally-different-vibe version done in the studio setting.

"Alternate takes of 'Sugar Never Tasted So Good'? There's two of 'em. Multiple stabs at 'Why Can't You Be Nicer to Me?' fit in here nicely, though the tune was momentarily shelved before being reinvigorated and re-recorded for the band's De Stijl nearly a year later."

