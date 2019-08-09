.

Ghost Mastermind Reflects On Being Outed

08-09-2019
Ghost

Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge was a featured guest on the hit Talking Metal podcast and discussed how he feels about having his true identity revealed by his former bandmates.

Forge was the anonymous leader of the group until some ex-members of the band filed a lawsuit, which resulted in his identity being made public. He was asked about that by the podcast.

He responded, "Now, a few years later, I don't think about it as much, but I definitely pondered the concept about how to orchestrate that for years before, because I knew it was just a question of time.

"You can't have a goal for your aesthetic operation to continue to grow if your intentions with it is to be less known. It doesn't work like that. That's defying physics.

"So I knew that for every step that I was taking in order for the band to become bigger, I'm taking a potential step of ruining the anonymity. But I also need to be clear in saying that the concept of anonymity as opposed to masked, that was something that I gave up very early.

"That's why I always said in interviews there's a clear distinction about being anonymous and about being masked versus unmasked. And some people picked up on that, [while] some people did not."


