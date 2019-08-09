.

Norma Jean Release 'Mind Over Mind' Video

08-09-2019
Norma Jean

Norma Jean have released a music video for their new track "[Mind Over Mind]." The song comes from their forthcoming album, "All Hail", which is set to hit on October 25th.

Cory Brandan had this to say about the song, "I don't believe humans naturally live in a state of constant conflict. I think it's perpetuated. Feel free to dive in further if you want. After that, it's a heavy rock riff with tons of fuzz!"

Brandan also discussed where the album title came from, explaining, "The story behind the band's name goes something like 'it just got thrown around a few times and stuck,' and it was some fans that started throwing out 'almighty' many years later, and eventually 'All Hail'.

"The album title is a tribute to them, by them. It got thrown around and it stuck." Watch the new video here.


