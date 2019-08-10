Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, More

Five Finger Death Punch have released an Outlaws Remix of "Blue on Black", which features guest appearances from Queen's Brian May, Brantley Gilbert?, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd? .

The band also revealed that they will be donating proceeds from the new collaboration to the Gary Sinise Foundation? in support of First Responders. Stream it here.

The band will also be donating a portion of every ticket sold to their upcoming U.S. fall arena tour to the Gary Sinise Foundation. See the dates below:

November

1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock

2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock

5 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena

7 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Arena

9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

10 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Park Center

12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center Arena

13 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena

15 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center

16 - Ft. Meyer, FL - Hertz Arena

18 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Arena

20 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Arena

23 - Chattanooga, TN - McKenzie Arena

26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

29 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

30 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

December

2 - Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Ted Constant Convocation Center

3 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

5 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Arena

6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

9 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

11 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center

12 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena

14 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

15 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena





