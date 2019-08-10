.

Five Finger Death Punch Recruit Brian May, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, More

08-10-2019
Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch have released an Outlaws Remix of "Blue on Black", which features guest appearances from Queen's Brian May, Brantley Gilbert?, and Kenny Wayne Shepherd? .

The band also revealed that they will be donating proceeds from the new collaboration to the Gary Sinise Foundation? in support of First Responders. Stream it here.

The band will also be donating a portion of every ticket sold to their upcoming U.S. fall arena tour to the Gary Sinise Foundation. See the dates below:

November
1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock
2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint @ Hard Rock
5 - Tucson, AZ - Tucson Arena
7 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Arena
9 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center
10 - Beaumont, TX - Ford Park Center
12 - Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Cane's River Center Arena
13 - Huntsville, AL - Von Braun Center Arena
15 - Pensacola, FL - Pensacola Bay Center
16 - Ft. Meyer, FL - Hertz Arena
18 - Jacksonville, FL - Vystar Veterans Arena
20 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
22 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Arena
23 - Chattanooga, TN - McKenzie Arena
26 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre
29 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena
30 - Charleston, SC - North Charleston Coliseum

December
2 - Norfolk, VA - Norfolk Ted Constant Convocation Center
3 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
5 - Toledo, OH - The Huntington Arena
6 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
8 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
9 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
11 - Madison, WI - Alliant Energy Center
12 - Duluth, MN - Amsoil Arena
14 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center
15 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena


