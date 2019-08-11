As I Lay Dying Release 'Shaped By Fire' Video

As I Lay Dying have released a music video for their new track "Shaped By Fire". The band song is the title cut to the band's forthcoming album, which is set to be released on September 20th.

The band had this to say, "We are excited to share a music video for the title track 'Shaped by Fire.' While lyrically akin to the other 'Shaped By Fire' single releases 'My Own Grave' and 'Redefined', we explored some different musical territory to incorporate within our established sound.

"We'd like to thank our director Mathis Arnell, all of the crew, and actors that contributed to making this video with us under the very hot conditions!" Watch it here.

They also had this to say about the new album, "We are tremendously grateful to have found positive resolve from the worst moments of our history. The previous chapter of our journey was one of pervasive hurt and pain. Subsequent years found us on varied paths-all of which slowly led towards resolutions of growth, healing, and reconciliation.

"As I Lay Dying's collective purpose is to share a message of hope for everyone through the empowering outlet of music, and we are humbled by the overwhelming support we have received from family, friends, and fans so far.

"We are honoured to join forces with Nuclear Blast Worldwide in releasing our new album 'Shaped By Fire'. Their legacy and contribution to the heavy music scene is undeniably incredible and we are proud to call their label home. We are thankful for their support and enthusiasm and together we look forward to sharing the best AILD record yet!"





