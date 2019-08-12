.

Aerosmith Member Misses Shows Due To Injury

08-12-2019
Aerosmith

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer was forced to sit out two concerts this past week in Maryland after he twisted his ankle during rehearsal.

He first missed the August 8th show of their Deuces Are Wild trek at the MGM National Harbor, with the band revealing that he was expected to return for Saturday night's show (August 10th), but he was not behind the drums when the band hit the stage.

They announced his initial absence with the following : "We'll be without our Aeroforce Brother Joey for this First Show... He Twisted his Ankle... kicking our asses at rehearsal...

"But he'll be Back.. Waling and Talking... And Crawling on his Belly like a Reptile... On Saturday Night."


