Aerosmith's Steven Tyler Announces Grammy Awards Viewing Party

01-23-2025
Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler has announced his 6th annual Grammy Awards Viewing Party at the Hollywood Palladium on February 2nd with proceeds benefiting his Janie's Fund charity.

Organizers shared these details: Walk the star-studded red carpet, enjoy craft cocktails during the glamorous cocktail hour, and indulge in world-class dining as you watch the GRAMMYs live. But the excitement doesn't stop there! After the telecast, join us for a curated live auction and legendary performances from some of Steven Tyler's iconic friends. Keep the celebration going late into the night with our rock star-worthy after-party DJ set.

All proceeds from this extraordinary evening support Janie's Fund, which provides critical resources for young women in America who have experienced abuse and neglect. Find ticket and premium package details here

