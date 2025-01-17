.

Hear First Song From Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton's New Band Close Enemies

Close Enemies have released their debut single "Sound Of A Train", so fans can now get their first taste of the group that features Aerosmith's Tom Hamilton, drummer Tony Brock (The Babys and Rod Stewart), touring veterans Peter Stroud (Sheryl Crow and Don Henley) and Trace Foster on guitar, and singer Chasen Hampton.

OMG shared: The band recently signed to TLG|ROCK for management and label services. The forthcoming record will be distributed through Virgin Music Group. Unlike the name suggests, these five guys are close friends, each with an illustrious musical career. The band is currently on tour in support of their release.

Mark Strigl SiriusXM on air host of Ozzy's Boneyard states: "Close Enemies is the real deal-a group of insanely talented musicians including bassist/songwriter Tom Hamilton of Aerosmith. Their new tunes are packed with energy & emotion, and they absolutely blew me away live. This is a band that delivers on every level-don't miss them!"

