Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed their version of the Bob Dylan classic, "Like A Rolling Stone", by request during an August 10 show at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, CO and video of the performance has been shared online.

The event marked the group's first appearance of the song in 2019 as part of the No Filter North American tour after it surfaced more than a half-dozen times during concerts in Europe last year. "We had an amazing night," said the band via social media, "thank you for rocking with us Denver!"

The Rolling Stones included their take on the Dylan track in their recent "Brides To Bremen" package; released in sync with the June launch of the No Filter trek, the project presents a complete show from the final leg of the band's 1997-98 "Bridges To Babylon" year-long tour in support of the album.

Film of the 2.5 hour German concert before 40,000 fans was restored from the original masters, and the audio remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings; as an added bonus, the set delivers four tracks from the band's Soldier Field performances in Chicago on all physical visual formats. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.





