.

Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic

08-12-2019
Rolling Stones

(hennemusic) The Rolling Stones performed their version of the Bob Dylan classic, "Like A Rolling Stone", by request during an August 10 show at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver, CO and video of the performance has been shared online.

The event marked the group's first appearance of the song in 2019 as part of the No Filter North American tour after it surfaced more than a half-dozen times during concerts in Europe last year. "We had an amazing night," said the band via social media, "thank you for rocking with us Denver!"

The Rolling Stones included their take on the Dylan track in their recent "Brides To Bremen" package; released in sync with the June launch of the No Filter trek, the project presents a complete show from the final leg of the band's 1997-98 "Bridges To Babylon" year-long tour in support of the album.

Film of the 2.5 hour German concert before 40,000 fans was restored from the original masters, and the audio remixed and remastered from the live multitrack recordings; as an added bonus, the set delivers four tracks from the band's Soldier Field performances in Chicago on all physical visual formats. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.


Related Stories


Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic

Rolling Stones Rock Song For First Time In Almost 30 Years

Rolling Stones Break Out 1960s Rarity In New Jersey

Rolling Stones Rock 1973 Rarity By Fan Request

Mick Jagger's New Film Premiere Announced

The Rolling Stones Play First New Orleans Concert In 25 Years

The Rolling Stones Jam With Gary Clark Jr Goes Online

Rolling Stones Play Song For First Time In 50 Years

The Rolling Stones Rock 70,000 At Lone Canadian No Filter Show

Rolling Stones Release Live Video From Bridges To Bremen

More Rolling Stones News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Aerosmith Member Misses Shows Due To Injury- Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic- KISS Share Video From Farewell Tour Leg Kickoff- Guns N' Roses- more


Reviews
Sites and Sounds: Louisville Rocks! Edition

Caught In The Act: Ace Frehley Live 2019

Box Sets: Frank Zappa - Zappa in New York Deluxe

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Four Report

Lollapalooza 2019 Day Three

advertisement


Latest News
Aerosmith Member Misses Shows Due To Injury

Rolling Stones Rock Bob Dylan Classic

KISS Share Video From Farewell Tour Leg Kickoff

Fame Didn't Spoil Original Guns N' Roses Stars Says Monroe

Oasis Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of 'Definitely Maybe'

Underoath Release 'Wake Me' Video

Taking Back Sunday and Motionless In White Vinyl Reissues Coming

Supergroup KXM Release 'Lightning' Video



Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.