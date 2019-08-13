Fleetwood Mac Play Song For First Time In 50 Years

(hennemusic) Fleetwood Mac performed their 1969 single, "Man Of The World", for the first time in 50 years during an August 11 concert at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia and video of the performance has been shared online.

Written by band co-founder Peter Green, the non-album single was a No. 2 hit in the UK and did chart in Australia at the time. "We're going to debut this song now which was one of [Green's] great songs," Neil Finn told the crowd, according to Rolling Stone. "It's an honor and a privilege for me to play it for you."

The second of two nights in Perth also saw the group perform another rarity with the addition of "Blue Letter" from the 1975 "Fleetwood Mac" album, which the band hadn't played since the Behind The Mask tour in 1990.

When Fleetwood Mac added Finn and Mike Campbell of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers to the lineup after firing longtime guitarist Lindsey Buckingham early last year, they told fans that they planned to deliver some vintage material on the multi-year tour.

"We are thrilled to welcome the musical talents of the caliber of Mike Campbell and Neil Finn into the Mac family," announced the band at the time. "With Mike and Neil, we'll be performing all the hits that the fans love, plus we'll be surprising our audiences with some tracks from our historic catalogue of songs. Fleetwood Mac has always been a creative evolution. We look forward to honoring that spirit on this tour." Watch video of both rarities performances here.

