Fleetwood Mac Legend Christine McVie's Items Headed To Auction

() A sensational collection from the Estate of Christine McVie, one of the greatest singers, songwriters and musicians of our time and legendary GRAMMY Award-winning band member of Fleetwood Mac, will be offered for the first time to the public in "PROPERTY FROM THE LIFE AND CAREER OF CHRISTINE MCVIE" Julien's Auctions exclusive two-day event taking place live Wednesday, October 16th and Thursday, October 17th at Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, TN and online at juliensauctions.com. All of the proceeds of the auction will benefit MusiCares and other charities.

In celebration of this occasion, an exhibition featuring highlights of the collection will run Friday, August 30th through Tuesday, October 15th before its auction at the premiere Nashville attraction.

It was also announced that AXS TV will be the exclusive broadcast partner for this auction. The multi-platform music network, on television in every U.S. city, will air Fleetwood Mac Weekend special programming October 12th-13th featuring concerts and interviews with Fleetwood Mac and its members, as well as a special preview of the auction and the items that will be available. Content on the items will also be posted @axstv on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

Over 650 of Christine McVie's treasures representing the Songbird's lifetime of great performances, acclaimed recordings and timeless songs as the beloved member of Fleetwood Mac, one of the best-selling groups of all time, and as a legendary solo artist, coming directly from her home in London will be sold by the industry leading music memorabilia auction house.

Singer, songwriter and keyboardist Christine McVie was one of the most iconic figures from the 1970s through the 2020s and a trailblazer for female artists in the music industry. As one of the core members of the most influential groups of all time, McVie wrote and lent her ethereal vocals to Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits such as "Don't Stop," "Everywhere," "You Make Loving Fun," "Think About Me," and "Little Lies." Fleetwood Mac's release of their 1977 album Rumours catapulted the group to superstardom and became one of the best-selling albums in music history

In the 1980s, they released Mirage featuring the hit single "Hold Me" and released her self-titled solo album Christine McVie, which garnered the Top Ten hit "Got a Hold on Me" and "Love Will Show Us How" and in the next decade, continued to write hits for the band, including "Save Me."

In 1993, Fleetwood Mac famously performed at the inauguration of U.S. President Bill Clinton who had chosen their classic "Don't Stop" as his campaign theme song. The band's comeback live album and first in ten years, The Dance, debuted at Number One and generated a sold-out tour and MTV special The Dance. In the 2000s, Christine McVie released her third solo studio album In the Meantime and in 2014, re-joined Fleetwood Mac on their album and tour Unleashed, their first major tour since 2009 and released Lindsay Buckingham/Christine McVie in 2017. Christine McVie has been honored with the Brit Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a Gold Badge of Merit from the British Academy of Songwriters, an Ivor Novello award for Lifetime Achievement and induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with Fleetwood Mac. In 2019, she was the subject of the BBC documentary "Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac's, Songbird." In 2022, McVie released her final album Songbird (A Solo Collection), a compilation of solo works from previous albums and a new orchestral version of the Fleetwood Mac classic and McVie's signature song "Songbird."

Auction highlights include (with estimates): Musical instruments and gear used throughout her career such as a Hammond XK-5 organ stage-played by Christine McVie while on tour with Fleetwood Mac and housed in a black "Fleetwood Mac" road case ($6,000-$8,000); a Yamaha CLP-470PE digital piano from Christine McVie's London home ($3,000 - $5,000); a model KP-180-122 Leslie speaker housed in a red road case labelled "3rd Encore Christine's Locker" ($2,000 - $4,000); Fleetwood Mac "Tusk" chord sheets and unknown handwritten lyrics that read "Call me - on line number two, I just sitting here waiting for you - I got the music up loud" ($800-$1,200); and two setlists used by Christine McVie during the 2018-2019 "An Evening with Fleetwood Mac" tour with handwritten annotations ($600-$800);

Fine art including a watercolor painting by Edward Reginald Frampton titled "St. Cecilia," the patron saint of music and musicians in the Roman Catholic Church who is frequently depicted playing the organ, that was exhibited at the Royal Academy in 1917 ($120,000 - $150,000) (photo left: "St. Cecilia" from Christine McVie's London home);

Personal jewelry such as her Patek Philippe stainless steel and diamond "Aquanaut" wristwatch ($10,000 - $20,000) and 1987 MTV Music Video Awards and press event-worn silver tone hoop earrings worn when McVie and Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks presented the award for "Best Group Video" ($800-$1,200);

Stage, tour and event worn wardrobe such as a black embellished blazer worn during Fleetwood Mac's "On With The Show" tour, specifically at the Madison Square Garden stop on October 7, 2014 in New York City, NY, as well as to the 59th annual Ivor Novello Awards in London, UK ($2,000 - $4,000) (photo left); a floral lace blazer worn while performing at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac in New York City, NY ($2,000 - $4,000);

a black and gold striped blazer ensemble that includes a pair of black Zadig & Voltaire combat boots with simulated diamonds, stage-worn by Christine McVie during Fleetwood Mac's "An Evening With Fleetwood Mac" tour as well as in 2018 alongside the band performing "Don't Stop" live on The CW for iHeart Radio ($2,000 - $4,000); as well as a Fleetwood Mac "Crew 2019" tour Levi's denim Jacket ($600-$800); honors and music memorabilia such as her MusiCares 2018 "Person of the Year" Award ($1,500-$2,500) (photo right); 1998 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Award ($10,000-$15,000) (photo right: DMI The LIFE Picture Collection Shutterstock); a 1977 Grammy nomination plaque for "Album of the Year" Rumours ($2,000 -$4,000);

Rumours RIAA 21 x "Platinum" sales award ($5,000 -$7,000) (photo left), posthumously awarded to McVie commemorating the sale of more than 21,000,000 copies of the album after her passing and a testament to the enduring interest of Fleetwood Mac and their seminal album that has sold 40 million worldwide to date; a framed 1958 Grade IV Piano "Christine Perfect" certificate given to McVie when she studied classical piano until the age of 15; and more.

"Christine McVie was born Christine Perfect, a nod by the universe that this was an exceptional individual," said David Goodman, CEO of Julien's Auctions. "As one of the musical greats of her generation and of all time, the world loved Christine McVie for her perfect voice, her beautiful songs, and her brilliance that she produced throughout her extraordinary life and musical career that Julien's is honored to represent in this exclusive auction celebration."

"Christine McVie was a legendary artist and a beloved member of the MusiCares family, always showing deep compassion for those in the music community. Her dedication to helping others exemplified the spirit of MusiCares. The proceeds from this auction will continue her legacy of giving back, ensuring that musicians receive the support they need. Her love for music and for those who create it will continue to inspire us all," said Laura Segura, Executive Director of MusiCares, on McVie's philanthropic history and longstanding support of the charity.

"The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum is delighted to once again collaborate with Julien's Auctions to exhibit the personal artifacts of Christine McVie, which will soon be up for auction. Christine was an award-winning musician whose career spanned many decades. This collaborative effort includes the GRAMMY Gallery and MusiCares, a charitable organization that assists people within the music industry in times of need. We are so excited to host this limited-time exhibit, as proceeds from the auction will benefit MusiCares," said Linda Chambers, Co-Founder / CEO of Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum.

PUBLIC EXHIBITION & AUCTION

Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum

401 Gay Street

Nashville, Tennessee 37219

Friday, August 30th, 2024 - Tuesday, October 15th, 2024

Open: 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Central Time daily

https://www.musicianshalloffame.com

LIVE & ONLINE AUCTION

Property From The Life and Career of Christine McVie

Wednesday, October 16th, 2024

10:00 a.m. Central Time

Property From The Life and Career of Christine McVie

Wednesday, October 17th, 2024

10:00 a.m. Central Time

